FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks open higher after surprise rate cut
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks open higher after surprise rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chinese stock markets rose on Monday, with a key index its highest level in around one-and-a-half years, after China’s central bank unexpectedly cut rates on Friday to help support the economy.

The CSI300 Index of the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen opened up 1.2 percent at its highlest level since June 2013, while the Shanghai Composite Index opened up 0.8 percent.

The easing by the People’s Bank of China is seen to be generally positive for Chinese equities, which have been more responsive to changes in liquidity conditions than other economic fundamentals.

However, impact of the rate cut on profits at listed companies is likely to be mixed, with non-financial firms seeing reduced borrowing costs while mainland banks - which are index heavyweights in both markets - seeing smaller margins.

The Hong Kong-Shanghai stock link, launched last week, is also likely to come into focus following PBOC’s move, as easier credit conditions underpin a stock market rally on the mainland, potentially reviving flagging appetite for mainland shares among offshore investors. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.