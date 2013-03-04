FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CSI300 opens down 1.9 pct, tightening steps hit property sector
March 4, 2013 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

China's CSI300 opens down 1.9 pct, tightening steps hit property sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - China shares started lower on Monday, with China Vanke leading losses in the property sector with an 8.3 percent slide after Beijing announced more tightening measures in a bid to contain housing costs.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings opened down 1.9 percent at 2,619.4, while the Shanghai Composite Index start down 1.2 percent.

China could increase required down payments and loan rates for buyers of second homes in cities where prices are rising too quickly, the State Council said on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

