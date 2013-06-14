FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 14, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares rise off 6-mth lows, cash squeeze caps gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - China shares rebounded from six-month lows on Friday, led by technology and pharmaceutical counters in trading volumes that were weak as money rates stayed tight.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.7 percent to 2,416.8 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.6 percent. On Thursday, both closed at their lowest levels since December.

Onshore China markets traded only two days this week. Both indexes posted a second-straight weekly loss, down 2.7 and 2.2 percent, respectively.

China’s short-term funding costs jumped to their highest levels since early 2012 on Friday, as a hardline stance by the central bank against injecting liquidity has made the market reverse expectations of monetary easing, traders said. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

