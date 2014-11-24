RPT--China stocks open higher after surprise rate cut

(Repeats to attach to alert)

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chinese stock markets rose on Monday, with a key index its highest level in around one-and-a-half years, after China’s central bank unexpectedly cut rates on Friday to help support the economy.

The CSI300 Index of the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen opened up 1.2 percent at its highlest level since June 2013, while the Shanghai Composite Index opened up 0.8 percent.

The easing by the People’s Bank of China is seen to be generally positive for Chinese equities, which have been more responsive to changes in liquidity conditions than other economic fundamentals.

However, impact of the rate cut on profits at listed companies is likely to be mixed, with non-financial firms seeing reduced borrowing costs while mainland banks - which are index heavyweights in both markets - seeing smaller margins.

The Hong Kong-Shanghai stock link, launched last week, is also likely to come into focus following PBOC’s move, as easier credit conditions underpin a stock market rally on the mainland, potentially reviving flagging appetite for mainland shares among offshore investors. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)