China property shares slump on fears of stronger curbs
August 2, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

China property shares slump on fears of stronger curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese property shares slumped on Thursday, after a second straight month of rises in housing prices on the mainland strengthened fears that Beijing could further enforce curbs on the sector.

The Shanghai property subindex was down more than 5 percent at 0521 GMT. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.8 percent, while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was down 1.3 percent.

The average home price in China’s 100 major cities edged up in July for the second straight month, in another sign of a recovery in the property market, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

Shenzhen-listed China Vanke and Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate, among the bigger realtors on the mainland, dived 6.2 percent and 8.7 percent respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

