CORRECTED-Chinese stock regulator denies IPO reforms on meeting's agenda
September 27, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Chinese stock regulator denies IPO reforms on meeting's agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday, not Friday)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China’s security regulator will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, but reforming the system for initial public offers is not on the agenda, a regulatory source told Reuters, responding to rumours that set share markets racing in afternoon trade.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained as much as 3 percent and the CSI300 index rose over 3.5 percent on rumours that the focus of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) meeting would be possible ways to prop up the stock market.

Some rumours speculated that regulators would suspend new initial public offerings (IPOs), which many retail investors have lobbied for in order to prevent the dilution of funds in the market.

Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore pete.sweeney@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 6104 1777 / +86 158 0188 9934; Reuters Messaging: pete.sweeney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

