China shares pare hefty losses ahead of Shanghai press conference
June 25, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

China shares pare hefty losses ahead of Shanghai press conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - China shares pared losses in mid-afternoon trade on Tuesday ahead of a joint press conference in Shanghai that the Chinese central bank is holding with banking and securities regulators to address recent market turmoil and liquidity issues, traders said.

At 0630 GMT, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.8 percent, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.9 percent. They were down by as much as 5 and 6 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

