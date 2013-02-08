Yuan ends down after firming on strong trade data

* Yuan finishes at 6.2325/dollar, reversing midday gain * C.bank midpoint up 0.17 pct, ignores global dlr strength * Firm midpoint may be a response to strong trade data By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The yuan closed down slightly on Friday, reversing a midday gain as sluggish trading in the afternoon ahead of a long break next week offset a stronger midpoint set by the Chinese central bank and China's stronger-than-expected foreign trade in January. Traders said prices were distorted as trading volume fell to only $6.31 billion from $9.07 billion on Thursday and an average of about $15 billion typically, due to the coming Lunar New Year holiday, which will see markets closed next week. Spot yuan finished at 6.2325 per dollar, dropping 3 pips from Thursday's close of 6.2322. Before trading began, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a firmer midpoint, up 0.17 percent from the previous day, shrugging off a 0.6 percent rise in the dollar index, to the surprise of the market. The central bank normally sets its midpoint inversely against the dollar index. Late in the morning, customs data showed China's exports in January grew 25 percent from a year earlier, the strongest showing since April 2011 and well ahead of market expectations for a 17 percent rise. That helped boost the country's trade surplus to $29.2 billion in January, compared with a forecast of $22.0 billion and December's $31.6 billion. The onshore spot yuan market at a glance: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.2793 6.2898 0.17 Spot yuan 6.2325 6.2322 0.00 Divergence from -0.75 midpoint* Spot change ytd -0.04 Spot change since 2005 revaluation +32.80 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The PBOC allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 1 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET The offshore yuan traded in Hong Kong (CNH) remains at a premium to the onshore version. Analysts say this is partly due to the fact that the offshore yuan is not bound by the official midpoint, which keeps the exchange rate within 1 percent on either side of the fix. Also, foreign investor flows into Hong Kong widen onshore versus offshore bond yields. One-year non-deliverable forwards, considered an imperfect indicator of future expectations for yuan appreciation or depreciation, were quoted at rates implying depreciation over the next 12 months. The offshore yuan market at a glance: Instrument Current Difference from onshore (pct) Offshore spot yuan 6.2255 +0.11* Offshore non-deliverable 6.3178 -0.61** forwards *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China restrains yuan rise in response to Asian currency weakness - Corporates get tough lesson in FX risk from central bank - Forces underpinning yuan rally to lose steam in 2013 - Spot yuan has rallied strongly since late July 2012, and the PBOC is using its daily midpoint to restrain further appreciation. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pyx74t - China's trade surplus surged in late 2012, but the surge was mainly due to weak imports rather than strong exports. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/qav68s - Corporate yuan purchases still exceed dollar purchases, but the gap is narrowing. Exporters are converting progressively smaller portions of their foreign exchange receipts into yuan. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/syx74t - Hot money outflows may be putting downward pressure on the yuan. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Despite relatively stable dollar/yuan exchange rate, the yuan is appreciating on a trade-weighted basis. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/sed74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)