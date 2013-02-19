FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 19, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Yuan ends slightly weaker after PBOC's policy signal

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Yuan closes at 6.2443/dollar, down 0.03 pct from Monday
    * C.bank fixed midpoint slightly lower than on Monday
    * Expectation of yuan appreciation reverses - dealer

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The yuan closed slightly lower
on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its daily
midpoint a little bit weaker, signalling its intent to keep the
Chinese currency from appreciating while many Asian currencies
are depreciating.
    Spot yuan finished at 6.2443 per dollar, down
0.03 percent from 6.2427 at Monday's close. Volume was healthy
at $14.38 billion, up from Monday's $13.72 billion. 
    Before trading began, the PBOC set the yuan's midpoint at
6.2821, five pips weaker than Monday's level, in line with the
dollar index, which was little changed overnight and in
Asian morning trade.
    "Banks and clients have increasingly taken a wait-and-see
attitude towards the future value of the yuan after the recent
depreciation of Asian currencies, led by the yen," said a
dealer at a foreign bank in Shanghai.
    "Bullish sentiment towards the yuan's appreciation during
the last quarter of 2012 and in January has largely been
reversed. People are thinking that the yuan may eventually feel
the heat of depreciation from other Asian currencies," the
dealer said.
    Caution has increased since the weekend, when a statement 
by G20 policymakers did not single out Japan for its actions to
devalue the yen. 
    The market largely interpreted the statement as de facto
acceptance of Japan's recent expansionary monetary policies,
which have contributed to a weaker yen. 
    
  The onshore spot yuan market at a glance: 
 Item               Current   Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint        6.2821    6.2816   -0.01
                                        
 Spot yuan            6.2443    6.2327    0.03
                                        
 Divergence from       -0.60                  
 midpoint*                              
 Spot change ytd       -0.22                  
 Spot change since 2005 revaluation     +32.54
 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The PBOC allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 1 percent from
official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
    The offshore yuan traded in Hong Kong (CNH)          remains
at a premium to the onshore version. Analysts say this is partly
due to the fact that the offshore yuan is not bound by the
official midpoint, which keeps the exchange rate within 1
percent on either side of the fix.                
    One-year non-deliverable forwards, considered an imperfect
indicator of future expectations for yuan appreciation or
depreciation, were quoted at rates implying depreciation over
the next 12 months.
    
The offshore yuan market at a glance:    
 Instrument                Current     Difference from
                                       onshore (pct) 
 Offshore spot yuan        6.2400      +0.07*
                                       
 Offshore non-deliverable  6.3235      -0.66**
 forwards                              
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore 
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - G20 promises unlikely to end devaluation debate
 
    - China restrains yuan rise in response to Asian currency 
weakness 
    - Corporates get tough lesson in FX risk from central bank
 
    - Offshore yuan premium returns as market bets on
appreciation 
    - Spot yuan has rallied strongly since late July 2012, and
the PBOC is using its daily midpoint to restrain further
appreciation. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pyx74t
    - China's trade surplus surged in late 2012, but the surge
was mainly due to weak imports rather than strong exports.
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/qav68s
    - Corporate yuan purchases still exceed dollar purchases,
but the gap is narrowing. Exporters are converting progressively
smaller portions of their foreign exchange receipts into yuan.
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/syx74t 
    - Hot money outflows may be putting downward pressure on the
yuan. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    - Despite relatively stable dollar/yuan exchange rate, the
yuan is appreciating on a trade-weighted basis. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/sed74t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

