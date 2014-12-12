FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's yuan opens weaker as c.bank breaks streak of strong fixes
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

China's yuan opens weaker as c.bank breaks streak of strong fixes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China’s yuan opened weaker against the dollar on Friday after the central bank set the official guidance rate lower for the first time in six trading days.

The opening trade on the yuan was 6.1937, down 0.08 percent from the previous day’s close.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.1184 per dollar prior to the market open, down 0.05 percent from the previous fix. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade 2 percent above or below the midpoint.

The sudden stability after steep losses in the yuan earlier this week prompted suspicions that the central bank intervened to support the currency.

Despite PBOC’s efforts, which included its longest streak of higher midpoints since late April, the yuan has failed to make up the losses earlier, down 0.73 percent for the week at market open. (Reporting By Jake Spring)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.