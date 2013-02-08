FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yuan edges higher on PBOC guidance, strong trade data
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

Yuan edges higher on PBOC guidance, strong trade data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Yuan trades at 6.2309/dlr at midday
    * C.bank midpoint up 0.17 pct, ignores global dlr strength
    * Firm midpoint may be a resonse to strong trade data

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The yuan rose slightly on Friday
after the Chinese central bank set a stronger midpoint that
bucked the dollar's strength in global markets overnight but
reflected China's much stronger-than-expected foreign trade in
January.
    Before trading began, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set
a midpoint up 0.17 percent from the previous day, shrugging off
a 0.6 percent rise in the dollar index, to the surprise
of the market. The central bank typically sets its midpoint
inversely against the dollar index.
    Later in the morning, China customs data showed the
country's exports grew 25 percent in January from a year ago,
the strongest showing since April 2011 and well ahead of market
expectations for a 17 percent rise.
    That helped boost the country's trade surplus to $29.2
billion in January, compared with a forecast of $22.0 billion
and December's $31.6 billion. 
    Yuan trading volume dropped to a thin $4.3 billion on Friday
morning from $4.8 billion on Thursday morning due to the
approach of the Lunar New Year holiday, which will see markets
closed next week.
    
  The onshore spot yuan market at a glance: 
 Item               Current   Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint        6.2793    6.2898    0.17
                                        
 Spot yuan            6.2309    6.2322    0.02
                                        
 Divergence from       -0.77                  
 midpoint*                              
 Spot change ytd       -0.01                  
 Spot change since 2005 revaluation     +32.83
 
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The PBOC allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 1 percent from
official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
    The offshore yuan traded in Hong Kong (CNH)          remains
at a premium to the onshore version. Analysts say this is partly
due to the fact that the offshore yuan is not bound by the
official midpoint, which keeps the exchange rate within 1
percent on either side of the fix.
    Also, foreign investor flows into Hong Kong widen onshore
versus offshore bond yields.                
    One-year non-deliverable forwards, considered an imperfect
indicator of future expectations for yuan appreciation or
depreciation, were quoted at rates implying depreciation over
the next twelve months.
    
The offshore yuan market at a glance:    
 Instrument                Current     Difference from
                                       onshore (pct) 
 Offshore spot yuan        6.2240      +0.11*
                                       
 Offshore non-deliverable  6.3170      -0.60**
 forwards                              
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore 
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - China restrains yuan rise in response to Asian currency 
weakness 
    - Corporates get tough lesson in FX risk from central bank
 
    - Forces underpinning yuan rally to lose steam in 2013
   
    - Spot yuan has rallied strongly since late July 2012, and
the PBOC is using its daily midpoint to restrain further
appreciation. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pyx74t
    - China's trade surplus surged in late 2012, but the surge
was mainly due to weak imports rather than strong exports.
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/qav68s
    - Corporate yuan purchases still exceed dollar purchases,
but the gap is narrowing. Exporters are converting progressively
smaller portions of their foreign exchange receipts into yuan.
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/syx74t 
    - Hot money outflows may be putting downward pressure on the
yuan. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    - Despite relatively stable dollar/yuan exchange rate, the
yuan is appreciating on a trade-weighted basis. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/sed74t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.