FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yuan falls but lags dollar strength in global markets
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

Yuan falls but lags dollar strength in global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Yuan trades at 6.2417/dollar, down 0.07 pct
    * Dollar index holds firm after rising 0.75 pct overnight
    * China central bank fixes midpoint 0.07 pct weaker
    * Seen to curb yuan fall/rise amid global uncertainties

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened on Thursday,
tracking a global dollar rally, But losses were limited amid
signs that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will hold the
Chinese currency mostly stable due to uncertainties in global
currency markets, traders said.
    Spot yuan was trading at 6.2417 per dollar at
midday, down 0.07 percent from 6.2376 at Wednesday's close.
    Volume fell to a thin $5.05 billion on Thursday morning from
a heavy $13.52 billion on Wednesday morning, partly because the
dollar strength dampened enthusiasm for firms to sell dollars,
traders said.
    Before trading began, the PBOC set the yuan's midpoint at
6.2846, 0.07 percent weaker than Wednesday's midpoint of 6.2804,
as the PBOC responded to a 0.8 percent rally in the dollar index
 overnight.
    Caution has increased since the weekend, when a statement 
by G20 policymakers did not single out Tokyo for its polices
that have depressed the yen. 
    The market largely interpreted the G20 statement as de facto
acceptance of Japan's recent expansionary monetary policies.
 
    "The PBOC typically tries to control the pace of yuan
appreciation and depreciation during global financial and
economic uncertainties," said a trader at a major Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai.
    "Recent midpoints have again shown signs of such moves by
the PBOC, and that understanding has helped kept the yuan
relatively stable these days."
          
  The onshore spot yuan market at a glance: 
 Item               Current   Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint        6.2846    6.2804    0.07
                                        
 Spot yuan            6.2417    6.2376    0.07
                                        
 Divergence from       -0.68                  
 midpoint*                              
 Spot change YTD       -0.18                  
 Spot change since 2005 revaluation     +32.60
 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The PBOC allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 1 percent from
official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
    The offshore yuan traded in Hong Kong (CNH)          remains
at a premium to the onshore version. Analysts say this is partly
due to the fact that the offshore yuan is not bound by the
official midpoint, which keeps the exchange rate within 1
percent on either side of the fix.                
    One-year non-deliverable forwards, considered an imperfect
indicator of future expectations for yuan appreciation or
depreciation, were quoted at rates implying depreciation over
the next 12 months.
    
The offshore yuan market at a glance:    
 Instrument                Current     Difference from
                                       onshore (pct) 
 Offshore spot yuan        6.2400      +0.03*
                                       
 Offshore non-deliverable  6.3250      -0.64**
 forwards                              
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore 
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    
    MARKET DRIVERS
    - U.S. dollar holds gains as Fed minutes fuel withdrawal
symptoms. 
    - G20 promises unlikely to end devaluation debate
 
    - China restrains yuan rise in response to Asian currency 
weakness 
    - Spot yuan has rallied strongly since late July 2012, and
the PBOC is using its daily midpoint to restrain further
appreciation. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pyx74t
    - China's trade surplus surged in late 2012, but the surge
was mainly due to weak imports rather than strong exports.
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/qav68s
    - Corporate yuan purchases still exceed dollar purchases,
but the gap is narrowing. Exporters are converting progressively
smaller portions of their foreign exchange receipts into yuan.
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/syx74t 
    - Hot money outflows may be putting downward pressure on the
yuan. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
    - Despite relatively stable dollar/yuan exchange rate, the
yuan is appreciating on a trade-weighted basis. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/sed74t
    
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.