FX daily volumes, values fall further in Nov - CLS
December 7, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

FX daily volumes, values fall further in Nov - CLS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Average daily volumes and values in the foreign exchange market fell for the second month running in November, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed on Friday.

Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, fell 3.9 percent to 965,818 in November from 1,005,312 in October, when volumes dropped nearly 10 percent.

Volumes were also down around 12 percent from November 2011, when they stood at 1,097,022.

CLS said it settled an average daily value of $4.6 trillion in November, down 0.9 percent from $4.66 trillion in October and below the $4.75 trillion recorded in November 2011. The average daily value peaked at $5.19 trillion in September.

The CLS Aggregation Service daily input totalled 329,537 in November, down from 345,783 in October.

The drop in volumes reflected a similar trend in currency trading platforms.

Trading volumes on Thomson Reuters foreign exchange dealing platforms fell in November. Volumes at EBS, a platform owned by interdealer broker ICAP Plc , rose in November from October but were still down compared with the previous year.

Market players say low volatility in currency markets and increased job cuts by banks across the globe has weighed on trading volumes.

