FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME to allow delivery of heifers against live cattle futures
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 4 years ago

CME to allow delivery of heifers against live cattle futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said on Friday that it plans to amend deliveries against live cattle futures to include heifers beginning with the listing of the August 2015 delivery month, the exchange said in a statement.

The change to the delivery specifications will be listed for the trade date of March 17, 2014. The exchange will temporarily delay the initial listing of the August 2015 contract month until March 17 to coincide with the amendments.

Changes to the current delivery policy include heifers subject to the same yield, quality and age specifications as steers, according to the exchange.

Also, heifers suitable for delivery will be at par value with steers.

“The rule change will result in a modest increase in the percentage of total cattle that will be delivered,” said Joe Ocrant, president of Chicago-based Oak Investment Group.

Heifers were not initially included in deliveries because they are smaller in size than steers, which means they produce smaller cuts of meat than some end-users require, he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.