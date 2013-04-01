Trading limits for CBOT corn revert to 40 cts; oats limits widen

CHICAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - The daily trading limit for Chicago Board of Trade corn futures and options will revert to 40 cents a bushel for Tuesday's session, while limits for oats will widen, CBOT's parent CME Group said on Monday. The daily limit in corn was expanded to 60 cents for Monday's trade after the nearby May and July futures contracts fell to the 40-cent limit on Thursday in response to bearish U.S. government grain stocks data. CBOT May corn settled Monday at $6.42-1/4 per bushel, down 53 cents for the day, after falling as much as 58-3/4 cents during the session. Daily limits for futures and options in CBOT oats, a much smaller market than corn, will expand on Tuesday to 30 cents per bushel after the May, July and September oats contracts each ended down the 20-cent maximum. Traders said oat contracts fell in sympathy with the sell-off in corn and on fund long liquidation.