UPDATE 2-CME moves toward round-the-clock grains trade-sources

* CME board approved extended trading hours

* Board did not decide on implementation date

* Source said move linked to ICE plans for ag contracts

By K.T. Arasu and Ann Saphir

CHICAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc will extend trading hours for its hallmark grain contracts, two sources said on Mo nday, as the Chicago exchange moves to fend off rival ICE’s latest effort to lure liquidity with nearly round-the-clock dealing.

CME, which has a stranglehold on grains trading through the Chicago Board of Trade, which it acquired in 2007, has not decided on how many hours to add to its current trading day or when to implement it, the sources said.

“The board has approved to extend trading hours,” one source said. The sources said a plan by ICE to launch look-alike corn, wheat and soybean contracts was a key reason behind the move.

Chicago traders had earlier cited widespread talk that the CME was planning to extend the trading day to 22 hours, matching the trading period unveiled several weeks ago by the Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange as it announced plans to launch look-alike grains contracts.

Asked to comment on the apparently board decision, a CME spokesman referred to a CME spokesman’s earlier comment: “At CME Group, we regularly engage with industry participants to discuss ways to enhance our markets. We will keep our customers and industry participants abreast of any planned changes, but have nothing formal to announce at this time”.

Traders said the CME was planning for grains to be traded from 6 p.m. CDT (2300 GMT) to 4 p.m. CDT (2100 GMT) -- allowing for the exchange to be open during times when price-sensitive data is released from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The traders were not able to pinpoint how the rumor had started.

The USDA data includes the weekly crop progress report issued on Monday to weekly export sales numbers on Thursday that are released outside of current CBOT trading hours.

CBOT grain futures currently trade electronically on the exchange’s Globex platform from 6 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. Central time, while side-by-side trade on Globex and the open-outcry pits runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

CME Group last widened its trading hours in grains in 2009, expanding the early Globex session to 7:15 a.m., from 6 a.m. previously. The CME’s New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) already trades nearly around-the-clock.

Any change in hours would appear aimed at fending off competition from the upstart IntercontinentalExchange, which earlier this month announced plans to launch five grain and oilseed futures contracts in mid-May.

ICE said its contracts will trade 22 hours a day, from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time (2400-2200 GMT).

Grain analysts said the launch of the ICE contracts would pressure CME to either match its trading hours, or risk losing business when market-moving news occurs outside of CME’s trading schedule.

The weekly U.S. crop progress updates, which are released at 3 p.m. Central time on Mondays between April and November, can often impact the grain markets when CME electronic trade resumes three hours later.

“Especially when we get into (crop) ratings and we are hanging on every percentage change in the ratings on a weekly basis -- I question whether the CME is going to remain closed and let ICE drain off all that volume,” said Rich Feltes, vice president for research with R.J. O‘Brien.

“I don’t think this is about either exchange caring about how long peoples’ trading days are. This is about competition and holding market share, and maximizing return to shareholders,” Feltes said.