Euro Coal-Prices dip, mood bearish at Bali conference

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - European prompt physical coal prices slipped by around $1.00 a tonne on Wednesday in quiet trade.

Many players were still in Bali after the Coaltrans conference there this week - one of the world’s biggest coal annual events - and few bids, offers or trades were reported.

“There are a lot of the usual people missing this week but overall it’s a little softer again and all the news looks bearish,” one European trader said.

The mood at the Bali conference was bearish among producers, traders and end-users gathered there against a backdrop of widespread Chinese price re-negotiations and deferrals and fear that global demand this year will fall far short of supply .

Signals from China have been mixed in recent weeks.

Despite the price majeures (coal market parlance for one counterparty refusing to honour the contracted price), China has kept buying fresh spot cargoes of imported coal, which remains at a discount to domestic prices.

And analysts are mostly forecasting another strong year, perhaps a record year, of Chinese coal imports.

The critical question for Chinese demand is not only how much the country will import in total, but how much of the incremental tonnage coming out of the U.S. and Canada it can absorb over the summer to prevent further price falls, traders and utilities said.

TRADES

An August DES ARA cargo traded at $87.25 a tonne, down around $1.00.

PRICES

A July DES ARA cargo was offered at $88.00, down $1.00.

An August South African cargo was bid at $86.50, down over $3.00 from Friday’s level.

A July South African cargo was offered at $88.00, down around $1.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)