Euro Coal-Prices rise with gas, up 75 cents a tonne

* August S.African cargo trades at $83.85/T

* Turkey’s ICDAS seeks August cargo

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Prompt physical coal prices rose by around 75 U.S. cents to $1.00 a tonne on Wednesday, in line with gas, but remained close to the two-year lows reached earlier this month.

Brent crude fell, pinned close to 17-month lows, as worries over Spain’s borrowing costs and gloomy prospects for global demand growth weighed on prices.

Coal prices are likely to continue to drift in line with oil and macro news rather than with specific market fundamentals, utilities and traders said.

Prices appear rangebound between $82.00 and $86.00 a tonne for both DES and FOB South African cargoes and this could last through the summer unless something unexpected happens to disrupt supply or trigger a bout of buying from Asia.

European demand remains muted, aside from regular tenders by Turkish steelmaker ICDAS, into which cargoes of Colombian and U.S. cargoes are being offered by traders and utility/traders who can undercut Russian FOB prices.

ICDAS is seeking a July and an August loading cargo in its latest tender, traders said.

Indian buyers are seeking August South African cargoes but are looking to pay no more than $80.00 a tonne FOB when the market has moved nearly $3.00 higher.

TRADERS

An August loading South African cargo traded at $83.85 a tonne FOB, up 75 cents.

PRICES

An August DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.00 and offered at $87.25, up nearly $1.00 on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)