Euro Coal-Prices fall $1/T as more cargoes offered

* Sept S.African cargo bid at $80.50/T

* SocGen cuts Cal 2014 price forecast to $113/T CIF ARA

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Physical coal prices fell by $1.00 a tonne on Tuesday as more prompt cargoes were offered amid slack demand.

More South African cargoes are being offered into the European market to compete with the Colombian coal which has dominated imports because spot interest from key South African consuming markets such as India remains slow.

South African prices have fallen close to the two-year lows of $82.00 seen in June. A September cargo was bid at $80.50 on Tuesday but did not trade.

GRAPHIC - Richards Bay coal prices: here

Expectations that China’s latest economic stimulus plans will result in higher imports of coal are premature, producers and traders said, because domestic prices remain low and inventories of high-priced coal still need to be consumed.

The record imports seen in the first half of the year were inflated by speculative buying by Chinese traders rather than surging coal demand and are unlikely to be repeated on the same scale in early 2013, producers and traders said.

“You could expect a rise of a few dollars over the next few months and into 2013 but $110, $105 or anything over $100 isn’t looking very likely,” one Pacific-based producer said.

The rise in global exports seen this year will slightly outpace demand growth, causing the market to remain slack but with a possible, small lift if extra Chinese demand does materialise, Societe Generale said in a research note on Tuesday.

“While we expect 2013 prices to be higher than 2012 prices, we have tempered our views on growth,” SocGen said.

“We have lowered our price forecast to $113 a tonne for 2013 on average from $119 for Calendar 2014 CIF ARA ... we have also revised Calendar 2015 CIF ARA down by 5 percent,” SocGen said.

PRICES A September South African cargo was bid at $80.50 and offered at $84.25, down over $1.00 on the bid.

An October South African cargo was offered at $84.75, also down $1.00.

A November South African cargo was bid at $86.00 and offered earlier at $85.95, down $1.00 on the bid.

An October delivery DES ARA cargo was offered at $90 with no bid.

TRADES An October South African cargo traded at $86.00, up 50 cents from Monday.

A November DES ARA cargo traded at $90.25, down 75 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)