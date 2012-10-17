Euro Coal-Dec ARA trades higher but activity remains thin

* Nov S.African cargo bid at $79.25, offered at $81/T

* Indian buyers focus again on low-grade cargoes

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Prompt physical coal prices were little changed to slightly higher on Wednesday but few trades were seen as many coal market players returned from the biggest annual industry conference in Istanbul this week.

Spot prices fell on Monday to fresh lows of $80 a tonne FOB for South African coal, the lowest level since end-December 2009, and have since regained 50c-$1.00, traders and utilities said.

“November South African was bid again today at $79.25 a tonne but $81.00 is where most people are pegging prices,” one European trader said.

A December DES ARA cargo traded at $86.25, up $1.50 from the previous day’s last trade, but buying interest remains thin.

Indian spot demand remains limited and buyers are focusing on sourcing low-grade Australian and South African coal which is trading at a steep discount to standard material and this is likely to further weigh on prices, Indian traders said.

Reports of defaults by one Indian trading firm against a producer of South African coal and a European trader, have increased market edginess about non-performance by Indian counterparties after widespread Chinese price renegotiations earlier this year.

Sentiment at the Coaltrans conference in Istanbul was gloomy on the whole, with little upside potential seen for prices within the next few months, participants said.

Coal swaps and physical prices were weaker in earlier trading, following oil, but had moved higher by 50-75 cents a tonne by the end of the day.

TRADES

A December DES ARA cargo traded at $86.25, up $1.50.

PRICES

A December DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.25, having been offered earlier at $85.50.

A January DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.25 with no offer against it.

A November South African cargo was bid at $79.25 and offered at $81.00.

A December South African cargo was bid at $82.50 and offered at $83.25. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)