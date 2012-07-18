Euro Coal-Oct ARA trades at $90/T, down 25 cents

* Heavy swaps selling weakens physical values again

* End-user buying interest remains minimal

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Physical prompt coal prices were little changed for a third day on Wednesday, with a few DES ARA European trades reported at numbers a few cents away from the most recent deals done at around $90.25 a tonne.

The market is trying to find a new range between around $85-$90 a tonne for both delivered Europe and FOB prices, traders and end-users said.

There is still some expectation that prices could test support and drift lower during the next two months, typically the season of weakest spot buying and that continued heavy swaps selling could push prices back to the two-year lows reached in June.

“Oil has been one of the major factors because there’s been so little to give coal direction and the prompt months in particular are still under pressure from oversupply,” one European trader said.

Brent crude gained on Wednesday for the sixth session, as bloodshed in Syria highlighted worries about Middle Eastern oil supply and outweighwed concerns about the state of the global economy.

TRADES

An October DES ARA cargo traded at $90.00 a tonne on globalCOAL, down 25 cents.

An October loading Newcastle parcel traded at $88.25 a tonne FOB.

PRICES

An August loading South African cargo was bid at $83.50, up 50 cents.

A September South African cargo was bid at $86.25 and offered at $86.75, down 25 cents on the bid.

An August delivery ARA cargo was bid at $86.50 and offered at $86.75, down 50 cents on the offer.

A September DES ARA cargo was bid at $89.25 and offered at $89.00, up 50 cents on the bid (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)