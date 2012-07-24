Euro Coal-Prices steady, more China defaults seen

* Oct DES ARA trades at $89.50/T, up 50 cents

* Sellers brace for further price slide

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Physical prompt coal prices were little changed on Tuesday, supported by oil’s rise towards $104, but were set to come under renewed downward pressure in coming weeks because of another wave of Chinese defaults and forced price re-negotiation, traders and utilities said.

Prompt cargoes for delivery into Europe have held at around $90 a tonne for the past few days while South African prices have been slipping a little due as Indian buyers hold off in anticipation of bargains.

Atlantic and Pacific-based sellers said they were bracing themselves for another slide in prices as more genuinely distressed cargoes - unwanted by the contracted buyer - are offered at whatever price can be achieved.

“I thought the South African price had reached a floor of $85 a tonne but with China, the situation with defaults has become so much worse in the past two weeks, prices have got to fall further,” one Asia-based trader said.

“I’ve re-negotiated the price twice already with one Chinese trade buyer and I‘m just hoping prices don’t move, at all, until it loads, or they will run,” he said.

Indonesian coal producers said they were also just watching the market price and hoping for the best.

TRADES An October DES ARA cargo traded at $89.50, up 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)