Euro Coal-Creeps higher despite oil fall

Physical prompt European coal prices firmed slightly on Monday despite oil’s fall to $106 a barrel, more enquiries were seen for Q4 cargoes delivered into Europe but few trades were reported.

The general consensus is that the market has found a floor at $85 a tonne for DES ARA European cargoes and is likely to trade in a range between $85 and $95 for the balance of the year, as players wait for production cuts and inventory drawdowns to rebalance the market.

“Perhaps people are taking the possible impact of the Colombia rail strike more seriously,” one European trader said.

Other market players said coal remains range-bound, hovering at around $90 a tonne delivered into ARA and at roughly $88 a tonne FOB Richards Bay for South African coal.

Colombia’s Drummond Coal, one of the country’s two biggest thermal coal exporters, has been unable to load fully three out of five ships which berthed between Friday and Monday, logistics sources said late on Friday.

Europe’s Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp coal import hub still has high inventories, owned by utilities and traders, and most of these are Colombian and U.S. coal, utilities said.

The loss of prompt cargoes while the Colombian rail strike continues has not yet had an impact on prices because there are high inventories still at load ports, mines and discharge ports, but would start to be felt in another week, they said.

Colombian rail operator Fenoco moves coal to the ports for Glencore, Drummond and Goldman Sachs.

The slowdown in Chinese spot buying has largely already been factored into prices, Pacific-based traders said.

“We’re still selling and if the price is right, reflects the current levels, then they’re lifting and paying,” one trader said.

“If you sold forward cargoes by some months at much higher prices, then you’ll have to re-negotiate and then they’ll take them,” he added.

China’s coal imports of thermal and metallurgical coal soared in June to a level 65 percent higher than year-ago figures and it will take time for the inventories already imported to be consumed, Pacific-based suppliers said.

“The economy has definitely slowed in China, you can see that in how much less the power plants are taking even though imported coal is still cheaper,” a China-based producer source said.

PRICES

A September South African cargo was offered at $88.00, with no bid against it - up $1.00 from Friday’s offer level.

An October South African cargo was bid at $88.00 and offered at $88.75, up around 50 cents.

A September delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $91.00, down 25 cents.

An October DES cargo was bid at $92.25 earlier in the day, also up $1.00 from the last traded level on Friday.

TRADES

An October DES ARA cargo traded at $91.25, up $1.25 from Thursday.  (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)