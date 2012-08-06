Euro Coal-Prices rise by $1/T with oil, weak dollar

* Colombia strike, oil, bolster coal

* Oct S.African cargo trades at $91/T, up $1

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Physical prompt coal prices rose by around $1.00 a tonne on Monday in line with oil’s gains and supported by expectations that strikes in Colombia would tighten supply into Europe, further boosting prices.

Coal prices had slumped to two-year lows in June following widespread defaults and forced price re-negotiations by Chinese buyers amid global oversupply.

But prices have started to creep gradually higher during the past two weeks and an October loading South African cargo traded at $91.00 on Monday.

“A price of $91 a tonne is not a great number for a lot of producers still,” one trader said.

At the start of this year, analysts polled by Reuters forecast prices would rise and would not fall below $100 a tonne .

A strike by workers on Colombia’s Fenoco railway, which moves coal to port for miners Drummond International, a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs and Glencore’s Prodeco unit, has resulted in the cancellation of some cargoes.

Colombia’s labour ministry has called the Fenoco company and union representatives to Bogota for talks.

The Fenoco strike will have more impact on the market than the separate strike by mineworkers at Prodeco, because the railway moves almost a capesize cargo of coal a day to port - cargoes that will be lost from this year’s exports, traders and utilities said.

“The market has steadied, it’s bounced back from the lows,” one European trader said.

Oil edged higher on Monday in thin trade, supported by stronger equities on Wall Street and a weaker dollar.

Prompt South African coal cargoes had been trading at around $87-$88 a tonne a week ago.

Prices of around $90.00 are too high to draw out Indian end-user buying for fresh cargoes when there are ample stockpiles of coal imports at ports, Indian traders said.

TRADES

An October loading South African cargo traded at $91.00, up $1.00 from Friday.

PRICES

A September loading South African cargo was bid at $87.50 and offered at $90.75, up $1.00.

An October cargo was bid at $89.75 and offered at $90.75.

An October DES ARA cargo was bid at $94.75 and offered at $97.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)