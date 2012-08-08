Euro Coal-S.African trades at $92/T, post-June high

* Oil rise to $113 gives support to coal swaps

* Macro worries may undermine coal price gain

* Indian buyers sidelined waiting for price fall

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Physical prompt South African coal prices traded on Wednesday at the highest level since a short-lived rally in June as strikes in Colombia resulted in force majeures and despite tepid demand from importing countries including India and China.

Oil’s rise to a three-month high of over $113 a barrel after U.S. data showed that domestic crude stocks had fallen sharply also gave some support to coal prices, traders said.

But economic concerns could undermine coal’s current price recovery, utilities and traders said.

A three-day rally in world equity markets ended on Wednesday and the euro fell as doubts grew over the prospects for early action by major central banks to tackle falling global economic growth and Europe’s debt crisis.

“The Colombia situation should take out some supply, and there will be more buying for Q4, which could raise prices, but the macro problems could work against that,” one utility source said.

A September South African cargo traded at $91.05 a tonne FOB Richards Bay on trading platform globalCOAL and an October cargo at $92.00.

These were the first trades after bids and offers rose to post-June highs on Tuesday, when no fresh trades were reported.

“Prices haven’t really moved today. They just traded at yesterday’s levels, smack in the middle of the range,” one European trader said.

Utilities and traders in Europe cited the impact of strikes by Colombian rail workers and miners on supply and market sentiment as the reason for the price rise.

The strike by workers on Colombia’s Fenoco railway, which moves coal for Drummond, Prodeco and Goldman Sachs has lasted for nearly two weeks and resulted in cargo force majeures, which have removed 1.5 million tonnes from the country’s exports this year.

Prodeco’s miners have also taken strike action for improved pay and benefits, but even if they were to return to work, so long as the railway is not operating, its coal cannot flow to the ports.

Colombia’s ports, in common with most coal exporting countries, tend to run at maximum capacity and throughput, so it will be impossible to catch up later this year with any prompt shipments that have been missed, industry sources said.

While the strike has reduced prompt supply and encouraged cautiously bullish sentiment, there is still too much coal available in both the Atlantic and Pacific markets.

Buyers in India, the single largest market for South African coal, said they had been holding out for another price fall and were not convinced the current recovery would last.

“These prices of $90 are not reflective of the true market. No end-user in India is going to pay these prices; there is still too much coal in stockpiles,” one Indian trader said.

Chinese buyers were bidding for standard-grade thermal coal at less than $84 a tonne delivered into China, traders said.

PRICES A September loading South African cargo was bid at $91.00 and offered at $90.90, unchanged. An October cargo was bid at $91.75, with no offer, up 50 cents on the bid. An October DES ARA cargo was bid at $96.50 and offered at $96.75, unchanged. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)