Euro Coal-Colombia rail strike ruling trims prices by $2/T

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Prompt thermal coal prices dropped by over $2 a tonne on Wednesday in expectation that Colombian coal exports would return to normal now that a rail strike which triggered force majeures clauses has been declared illegal.

European utilities and traders said demand remained subdued in Europe and much of Asia, and until buying picks up in September, prices are likely to come under renewed downward pressure, they said.

Prices fell to $93.50-$94 per tonne.

“I think next year, maybe even later this year, we’ll see a slightly more balanced market, less oversupply so we should see prices back at $100,” one European utility source said.

Oil extended Tuesday’s gains and was heading for a three-month closing high, supported by hopes that policymakers in Europe and elsewhere will take further measures to stimulate economic growth. But European power prices weakened.

Coal, which often but not always tracks oil price movements, has been driven more by sentiment than fundamentals or shifts elsewhere in the energy markets during the past month, traders and utilities said.

The Colombian rail and mine workers’ 27-day strike had more impact on sentiment, encouraging a cautious bullishness, than on physical supply, they said.

“Prices rose to over $96 on sentiment only when the strikes caused force majeures - there is still too much coal and limited demand - so I was not surprised to see it fall today,” a second utility source said.

Force majeure is a clause provided for in contracts which can release either counterparty from their commitments due to forces beyond their control.

Coal prices had nudged close to $100 a tonne after dropping to a two-year low of around $82 in June, bolstered by the strikes by workers on Colombia’s Fenoco railway and at Glencore’s Prodeco mining unit.

Fenoco moves coal to port for Drummond International , Goldman Sachs and Prodeco and the rail strike forced Drummond and Prodeco to declare force majeure on a cargo by cargo basis because they had no other way of moving coal to port.

Drummond, late on Tuesday, informed clients that it would start shipments again within a few days after a Colombian court ruled that the Fenoco strike was illegal.

Prodeco, whose mineworkers are still on strike, is seeking to have the strike declared illegal but the court ruling has been postponed until August 27, the union said on Wednesday .

The combined effect of the 27-day strike has been to cut around 4 million tonnes from the country’s 2012 exports.

An October cargo for delivery into Europe traded earlier on Wednesday at $93.50 a tonne, down $2.50 from Tuesday’s traded level.

API2 coal swaps for Calendar 2013 also fell by over $2, from $102 to $99.50 a tonne, traders said.

The current slowdown in Chinese demand for all forms of coal is another bearish factor which could further erode price gains made during the past month, traders said.

China is cutting output targets in the three top producing regions by up to 7 percent from year-ago levels to ease a supply glut caused by slowing economic growth.

China’s spot demand is a key price-driver for the international coal market.

TRADES

An October DES cargo traded at $93.50, down $2.50 from Tuesday’s last traded level.

PRICES

An October South African cargo was bid at $89.75 and offered at $90, down 50 cents on the bid. (GRAPHIC on FOB Richards Bay South African coal prices: here)

A November DES ARA cargo was bid at $94.00 and offered at $94.35, down $2.00. (GRAPHIC on DES ARA physical coal prices: here) (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Patrick Graham)