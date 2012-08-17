FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro Coal-Prices dip 25-50c, Fenoco rail restarts
August 17, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Euro Coal-Prices dip 25-50c, Fenoco rail restarts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Oct DES ARA trades at $93.50/T unchanged

* Colombia’s Fenoco says rail to reopen this afternoon

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Physical prompt coal prices softened slightly by 25-50 U.S. cents a tonne on Friday as Colombia’s main coal railway said it would resume operations after the end of a 25-day strike which cut exports by more than half.

The Fenoco railway in Colombia moves coal to port for producers Drummond, Prodeco and Goldman Sachs, who were forced to cancel some shipments as a result of the strike.

Fenoco President Peter Burrowes said that trains would be running by around 1600 GMT on Friday..

An October DES ARA cargo traded on Friday at $93.50 a tonne, unchanged from Wednesday and Thursday but bids and offers drifted slightly weaker in line with oil’s fall and lower coal swaps.

Activity was limited, with many players away from the market.

“The move up to over $96 on the Colombia strike was overdone so it was likely that prices would fall a bit too far when it ended,” one utility source said.

Mine workers at Colombia’s La Jagua mine, owned by Glencore’s Prodeco unit, are still on strike after 28 days, but Prodeco could start moving coal from the Calenturitas mine once the railway resumes normal operations.

So far, as much as 4 million tonnes is estimated to have been lost from Colombia’s 2012 exports, according to industry sources.

TRADES

An October DES ARA cargo traded at $93.50, unchanged.

PRICES

An October DES ARA cargo was bid at $93.65 and offered at $93.25, down 20 cents.

A November DES ARA cargo was bid at $93.50, down 50 cents.

A September loading South African cargo was bid at $86.50 and offered at $88.00, down 75 cents.

An October South African cargo was bid at $89 and offered at $90, down slightly on the bid.

GRAPHIC on DES ARA physical coal prices: here GRAPHIC on FOB Richards Bay South African coal prices: here Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker

