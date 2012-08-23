Euro Coal-prices drop on improving Colombian exports

* October DES ARA cargo trades at $94/mt

* Price floor seen around $90/mt

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Physical prompt coal prices continued this week’s downward trend on Thursday as prospects for rising Colombian exports and weak European demand pulled down the market, traders said.

A Colombian rail strike led to a supply squeeze in the Atlantic basin early in August, but analysts said the seaborne Atlantic coal market would return to a surplus by the end of August as Colombia ramps up exports.

“The return of Colombian exports is colliding with ongoing weakness in European demand, so prices are going down every day as long as Colombian exports are going up,” one coal trader said. “But this trend will stop soon, once Colombian exports are back to normal at some point next week.”

Traders also said European coal prices would bottom out soon as further price drops would knock out some production.

“Once we see DES ARA prompt prices approach $90 a tonne, some production will halt as they can’t send their coal to Europe at a profit under that level, and once these supplies go off, prices will lift,” one coal importer said.

A DES ARA cargo for delivery in October was traded at $94 per tonne on the GLOBALcoal trading platform. November was offered at $94.25, down almost $3 a tonne from Wednesday.

South African Richards Bay cargoes for delivery in September saw a bid/offer range of $79 to $86.75 a tonne, and October shipments saw a bid/offer spread of $85 to $88.50 per tonne, one dollar less than the previous day.

November shipments were offered at $89.85 a tonne, with no bids reported. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by David Holmes)