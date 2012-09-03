Euro Coal-Prices steady, report shows coal's dominance over gas

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Physical coal prices in Europe were steady to slightly higher on Monday, along with crude oil prices, while a report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch underlined coal’s dominant position over natural gas as a feedstock for power generation.

“Coal is just hovering around the psychologically important $100 a tonne level and will continue to do that for the rest of the year,” one analyst at a small trading house said.

He added that firm trading sentiment on crude oil markets was helping to support coal prices. Brent futures were steady to slightly higher as investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures to revive economic growth.

Oil prices often set the direction of gas prices, making it less competitive against coal when crude rallies.

Gas prices also rose across Europe’s main trading hubs due to supply shortages in Britain, the region’s benchmark market, which made gas less profitable to burn and helped increase demand for coal.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the amount of gas used for power generation hit a five-year low in August as generators switched to coal.

“Power generators are shunning natural gas,” the analysts said.

“Therefore, most European generators have replaced more expensive natural gas with cheaper coal as the baseload feedstock of choice in 2012, continuing a trend of gas-to-coal switching that started to be evident last year,” they added.

Coal prices were in decline for much of the first half of the year as weak demand clashed with rising exports from the United States, where coal-fired electricity generation has become unprofitable as a result of the shale gas boom.

The influx of American coal shipments to Europe has led to a supply glut that has helped drive down prices, making coal cheaper and more competitive than any other feedstock.

Unlike in the United States, coal is the cheapest feedstock available to power generators in Europe, driving up profit margins, or spreads.

“Low European thermal coal and carbon dioxide emissions prices have driven up clean dark spreads, while high oil-linked natural gas prices have led to a sharp contraction in clean spark spreads,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said, explaining the declining share of gas in the power mix.

TRADES

A South African Richards Bay cargo for delivery in October traded at $87.50 a tonne on the GLOBALcoal trading platform, while November was traded at $89.25.

No European DES ARA contracts traded, but October was bid at $91.25 while November was bid at $92.75 per tonne, representing a slightly higher trading range compared with late last week. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jane Baird)