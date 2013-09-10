FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Most of flagged coffee in Antwerp warehouse now deliverable -ICE
September 10, 2013

Most of flagged coffee in Antwerp warehouse now deliverable -ICE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc said on Tuesday 124,000 bags of certified coffee stored in an Antwerp warehouse are now deliverable after being previously flagged when the store suffered storm damage.

ICE had flagged the bags in the warehouse operated by Wilmarsdonk after it sustained structural damage, the exchange said in a statement.

Most of the flagged coffee has been restored to deliverable status after being examined for “any sign of mold, off odor or any condition that could be attributable to the water damage suffered by the store,” the statement said.

Another estimated 200 bags stored in the warehouse were identified as damaged and remained flagged as nondeliverable, ICE said.

