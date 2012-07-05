FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commercial paper market shrank in week - Fed
July 5, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

U.S. commercial paper market shrank in week - Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market shrank in the most recent week, suggesting less corporate borrowing at the end of the second quarter, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market shrank to $972.5 billion in the week ended July 4 on a seasonally adjusted basis from $1.008 trillion a week earlier.

The market size without seasonal adjustments fell less sharply to $971.2 billion in the week ended July 4 from $979.2 billion a week earlier.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding shrank to $127.8 billion in the week ended July 4 from $130.3 billion, the latest Fed data showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
