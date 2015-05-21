FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper market shrinks to smallest since 2012
May 21, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper market shrinks to smallest since 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted to its lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in the latest week, suggesting sluggish loan demand to finance payrolls and inventories, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $28.3 billion to $964.1 billion in the week ended May 20. This was the lowest level since the week of Nov. 7, 2012 when it stood at $963.6 billion, according to Fed data.

Recent economic data signaled weak U.S. export activity due to a strong dollar, and a slowing in hiring from the blistering pace in late 2014.

However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose for a second week, up $6.2 billion at $1.019 trillion.

This measure of commercial paper activity better matched with the latest week’s inflows into money market funds, which are major buyers of these ultra-short corporate debt.

U.S. money fund assets grew by $17.42 billion to $2.638 trillion in the week ended May 19, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $6.8 billion to $245.7 billion.

Non-financial commercial paper outstanding, without seasonal adjustments, rose for a third week, up $10.8 billion to $271.8 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)

