U.S. commercial paper market contracts in week-Fed

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market shrank for the first time in six weeks, suggesting reduced company borrowing and investor appetite for this short-term debt on worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market contracted by $14.7 billion to $1.014 trillion in the week ended June 6 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.

The market size without seasonal adjustments fell $19.6 billion to $998.7 billion.

Foreign banks’ commercial paper outstanding fell $5.8 billion in the latest week to $130.9 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.