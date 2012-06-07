FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commercial paper market contracts in week-Fed
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S. commercial paper market contracts in week-Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market shrank for the first time in six weeks, suggesting reduced company borrowing and investor appetite for this short-term debt on worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market contracted by $14.7 billion to $1.014 trillion in the week ended June 6 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.

The market size without seasonal adjustments fell $19.6 billion to $998.7 billion.

Foreign banks’ commercial paper outstanding fell $5.8 billion in the latest week to $130.9 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.

