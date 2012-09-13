U.S. commercial paper outstanding fell in latest week

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The amount of seasonally adjusted U.S. commercial paper outstanding shrank for a second consecutive week in the week ended Sept. 12, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the size of the U.S. commercial paper market shrank $6.6 billion to $1.015 trillion in the week, according to the latest Fed data.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $11.8 billion to $972.8 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $2.6 billion to $190.9 billion, the latest Fed data showed.