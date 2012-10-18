FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week-Fed
October 18, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week-Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted for a seventh straight week in the week ended Oct. 17 as companies reduced short-term borrowing on signs of slowing business demand, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $21.2 billion to $943.6 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $3.4 billion to $964.7 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $2.6 billion to $124.2 billion.

