FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. commercial paper market smallest since May
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

U.S. commercial paper market smallest since May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Commercial paper outstanding falls for 7th straight week

* Bank, asset-backed sectors lead supply drop

* Non-seasonally adjusted figures show more stability

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted for a seventh straight week to its lowest level since May as companies reduced short-term borrowing on signs of slowing business demand, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

Companies raise short-term cash by selling commercial paper to money market funds and other investors to finance inventories, payrolls and other daily operations.

Recent U.S. data showed a pickup in inventories due to a pullback in orders on heavy equipment and other big-ticket items, while payroll growth has remained sluggish.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $21.2 billion to $943.6 billion in the week ended Oct. 17. This was the lowest weekly level since $939.9 billion in the week ended May 2.

Banks and other financial companies accounted for the bulk of the weekly drop in commercial paper supply. Their commercial paper outstanding fell nearly $12 billion in the latest week.

Asset-backed commercial paper, which funds mortgages, car loans and other consumer debt, shrank by $7.5 billion in the latest week.

Factoring out seasonal factors, however, the commercial paper sector appeared more stable.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $3.4 billion to $964.7 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.