UPDATE 2-U.S. commercial paper market smallest since May

* Commercial paper outstanding falls for 7th straight week

* Bank, asset-backed sectors lead supply drop

* Non-seasonally adjusted figures show more stability

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding contracted for a seventh straight week to its lowest level since May as companies reduced short-term borrowing on signs of slowing business demand, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

Companies raise short-term cash by selling commercial paper to money market funds and other investors to finance inventories, payrolls and other daily operations.

Recent U.S. data showed a pickup in inventories due to a pullback in orders on heavy equipment and other big-ticket items, while payroll growth has remained sluggish.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $21.2 billion to $943.6 billion in the week ended Oct. 17. This was the lowest weekly level since $939.9 billion in the week ended May 2.

Companies selling longer-term corporate bonds to lock into the current rock-bottom interest rates rather than relying on commercial paper for short-term funding have only aggravated the decline.

“Some firms have ‘termed out’ their debt,” said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD Securities in New York.

U.S. and foreign companies have increased their debt issuance this year. Investment-grade firms could break the bond supply record they set in 2011 at $741.3 billion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Through the end of the third quarter, U.S. high-grade debt issuance totaled more than $700 billion.

Banks and other financial companies accounted for the bulk of the weekly drop in commercial paper supply. Their commercial paper outstanding fell nearly $12 billion in the latest week.

Asset-backed commercial paper, which funds mortgages, car loans and other consumer debt, shrank by $7.5 billion in the latest week.

Factoring out seasonal factors, however, the commercial paper sector appeared more stable.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding provides a measure that some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis. It rose $3.4 billion to $964.7 billion.

Despite worries about a weakening economy, investors have grown more willing to buy longer-dated commercial paper since this past summer, helping to hold down the borrowing costs for companies and banks.

Their confidence stemmed partly from the Federal Reserve maintaining its near zero interest rate policy since December 2008. It has also embarked a third-round of large scale bond purchases last month to help the U.S. economy.

Optimism that European leaders could contain the region’s debt crisis also has supported appetite for these short-term corporate IOUs, analysts and investors said.

“Funding conditions have improved a lot,” TD’s Lin said.