FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. seasonally adjusted CP market grows in week - Fed
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. seasonally adjusted CP market grows in week - Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The amount of seasonally adjusted U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Oct. 31, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $21.4 billion to $945.8 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, fell $20.7 billion to $948.4 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $10.3 billion to $179.2 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.