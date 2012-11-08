U.S. commercial paper market grows in week - Fed

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding grew in the week ended Nov. 7, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $17.9 billion to $963.6 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, rose $6.5 billion to $954.8 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose $5 billion to $184.2 billion.