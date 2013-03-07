FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper posts biggest fall since late 2010
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper posts biggest fall since late 2010

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The supply of U.S. commercial paper recorded its biggest weekly decline in more than two years on reduced demand from money market funds and companies favoring longer-term debt to raise money.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $42.5 billion to $1.021 trillion in the week ended March 6 - the lowest level since late November, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

The decline in commercial paper outstanding was the largest since the $44.3 billion fall recorded in the week ended Dec 1, 2010.

Companies raise short-term cash by selling commercial paper to money market funds and other investors to finance inventories, payrolls and other daily operations.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider more reliable than seasonally adjusted since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, also fell sharply on the week, down $36.3 billion to $1.031 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding from foreign financial companies fell $9.4 billion to $230.8 billion in the latest week.

Money market mutual funds, which are buyers of commercial paper, have experienced withdrawals in recent weeks, as investors scooped up stocks and other higher-yielding investments on expectations of continued easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and encouraging domestic economic data.

U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $17.50 billion to $2.634 trillion in the week ended March 5, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

On the supply front, the U.S. high-grade corporate bond market has priced $16.67 billion worth of securities after $26.68 billion worth of supply last week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.