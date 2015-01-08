FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper supply jumps as year begins
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper supply jumps as year begins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

NEW YORK, JAN 8 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper jumped in early 2015, suggesting renewed demand for credit to finance payrolls and inventories, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $78.6 billion to $1.086 trillion in the week ended Jan. 7.

More than half of the week’s increase stemmed from a $45.3 billion increase in issuance from domestic non-financial companies, to $239.9 billion.

Commercial paper supply from foreign financial firms grew by $38.1 billion, to $292.7 billion.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted figure since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $60.2 billion, to $990.6 trillion.

It has remained cheap for top-rated companies to raise cash in the commercial paper market.

For example, the average overnight borrowing cost for AA-rated non-financial companies to sell commercial paper was 0.09 percent in the latest week, compared with 0.10 percent a week earlier, the Fed data showed.

The interest rate on 90-day paper for AA-rated financial companies averaged 0.17 percent in the latest week, unchanged from the prior week.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.