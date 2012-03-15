FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper rises in latest week - Fed
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper rises in latest week - Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Seasonally adjusted figures show growth for 1st time in 5 weeks

* Domestic financial, ABCP issuance post weekly rise

* But non-seasonally-adjusted data points to contraction

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market expanded for the first time in five weeks, suggesting a revival in short-term business borrowing due to an improving U.S. economy, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

In the week ended March 14, commercial paper outstanding rose $11.2 billion to $936.8 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, the highest level in three weeks, the Fed said.

Higher issuance from U.S. financial companies and the asset-backed sector spurred the week’s rise in commercial paper outstanding.

Domestic financial commercial paper issuance grew $7.1 billion to $270.4 billion in the latest week, while asset-backed commercial paper outstanding rose $8.1 billion to $332.9 billion.

Fed’s non-seasonally adjusted data, however, paint a different picture.

They showed this short-term credit market which companies use to raise cash to finance payrolls and inventories contracted by $6.9 billion to $1.013 trillion in the latest week.

Commercial paper outstanding issued from foreign banks, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, fell by $5.1 billion after growing the previous two weeks.

Foreign bank commercial paper outstanding slipped to $133.0 billion in the latest week.

