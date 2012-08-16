FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US seasonally adjusted CP rises $6.7 bln in Aug 15 week - Fed
August 16, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

US seasonally adjusted CP rises $6.7 bln in Aug 15 week - Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $6.7 billion to $1.020 trillion in the week ended Aug. 15, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

Without seasonal adjustments, U.S. commercial paper outstanding fell $12.5 billion to $989.5 billion.

While seasonal adjustments typically smooth volatility, analysts think the gyrations that occurred during the financial crisis -- which figure into the seasonal adjustment -- actually make the seasonally adjusted commercial paper data appear more volatile than the figures look without the seasonal adjustments.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $6.1 billion to $191.9 billion in the same week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
