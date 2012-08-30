U.S. commercial paper market grows 3rd straight week

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market expanded for a third straight week, suggesting recovery in company borrowing and investor appetite for short-term debt in step with a modest economic pickup since mid-summer, Federal data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $6.8 billion to $1.001 trillion in the week ended Aug. 29 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.

The market size without seasonal adjustments, however, dipped by $500 million to $997.6 billion.

Foreign banks’ commercial paper outstanding rose $500 million in the latest week to $133.5 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.