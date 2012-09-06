U.S. commercial paper outstanding fell in latest week

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding shrank in the week ended Sept. 5, a period dominated by a holiday weekend and the end of the summer vacation season, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the size of the U.S. commercial paper market shrank $9.9 billion to $1.022 trillion in the week, according to the latest Fed data.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $13.1 billion to $984.6 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $4.9 billion to $128.6 billion, the latest Fed data showed.