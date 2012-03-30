FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

#Basic Materials
March 30, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 6 years ago

CRB commods index ends quarter up and month down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended up for a second straight quarter on Friday as commodity markets finished March trading broadly higher.

The 19-commodity index, which serves as a global benchmark for commodities, settled at 308.46 points. It rose 0.82 percent up for the day and 1.04 percent for the quarter.

For the month, though, the CRB fell 4.3 percent, weighed by an almost similar loss for March in U.S. crude oil, its main component. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

