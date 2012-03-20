COMMODITIES-Down broadly; oil tumbles on Saudi supply pledge

* Oil down over 1 pct on Saudi assurance of supply * Gold, copper slide, pressured by stronger dollar * Agricultural markets broadly lower too; juice down 4 pct By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel in London and nearly $2 in the U.S. market on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia assured that it will increase crude exports to compensate for the loss of Iranian oil. Gold also tumbled as the dollar rebounded. The dollar gained against the euro and other major currencies as concerns about China's growth sent investors scurrying from high-yielding currencies to the safety of the greenback. Copper prices slid too, pressured by the dollar. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell around 1 percent -- its most in two weeks -- as the bearish trend extended to a number of agricultural markets. Aside from crude oil, the commodities that weighed most on the CRB included orange juice -- which fell nearly 4 percent -- and silver -- which lost more than 2 percent. (CRB graphic link.reuters.com/naw27s) Crude prices fell after Saudi Arabia reassured oil markets that it was ready to increase exports to meet the loss of any of shipments from Tehran, and also work to return prices to fair levels. Brent crude oil in London fell nearly $1.50, or 1.2 percent, to trade below $124.50 per barrel. U.S. crude fell nearly $2, or about 1.8 percent, to hover under $106.20 a barrel. Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told a media briefing in Qatar that his kingdom was pumping 9.9 million barrels per day, the highest level in decades. The production could be cranked up to a maximum of 12.5 million bpd, Naimi said, although supply was outpacing demand by more than 1.0 million bpd now. "I want to assure you that there is no shortage of supply in the market," Naimi said. "We are ready and willing to put more oil on the market, but you need a buyer." Supply concerns over oil also eased after the ruler of Kuwait said Iran officials had assured him that Tehran would not close the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation against Western sanctions on Iranian oil. Some 35 percent of global crude sea-borne shipments pass through the strait. Gold fell for the first time in four days, hampered by the strength in the dollar. Adding to the negative mood in gold was a sharp rise in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, which have gained more than a third of a percentage point in less than a week, while holdings of the metals in exchange-traded products staged their largest one-day drop since late January. "Gold is looking for support and buyers and so far probably has not found either," said Ole Hansen, senior manager at Denmark's Saxo Bank. The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion , fell more than half a percent to hover around $1,650 an ounce, offsetting part of the 1.2 percent gain in three previous sessions. Copper prices fell 2 percent, the sharpest drop in two weeks, reacting to the firmer U.S. currency and concerns raised by BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, about the possibility of a sharp slowdown in iron ore demand from top metals consumer China. Benchmark three-month copper in London was at $8,408 per tonne in official rings, from a close of $8,570 on Monday. Prices at 12:50 p.m. EDT (1650 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.21 -1.88 -1.7% 7.5% Brent crude 124.14 -1.57 -1.3% 15.6% Natural gas 2.342 -0.009 -0.4% -21.6% US gold 1653.90 -13.40 -0.8% 5.6% Gold 1653.44 -6.96 -0.4% 5.7% US Copper 381.85 -9.05 -2.3% 11.1% LME Copper 8395.00 -172.25 -2.0% 10.5% Dollar 79.566 0.114 0.1% -0.8% CRB 316.670 -2.750 -0.9% 3.7% US corn 652.00 -11.50 -1.7% 0.9% US soybeans 1348.50 -18.00 -1.3% 12.5% US wheat 645.75 -6.50 -1.0% -1.1% US Coffee 183.90 0.40 0.2% -19.4% US Cocoa 2370.00 81.00 3.5% 12.4% US Sugar 25.63 -0.03 -0.1% 10.3% US silver 32.265 -0.690 -2.1% 15.6% US platinum 1654.20 -30.50 -1.8% 17.7% US palladium 696.00 -11.60 -1.6% 6.1% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)