COMMODITIES-Markets defy firm dollar; oil up on supply drop
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
#Basic Materials
March 21, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 6 years ago

COMMODITIES-Markets defy firm dollar; oil up on supply drop

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* US crude recovers about half of Tuesday's loss
    * Soybeans, silver also rise; juice tumbles again

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices rose on
Wednesday as lower crude stockpiles and political tensions over
Iran helped the market rebound from the previous day's sell-off.	
    Metals and crop prices rose too, despite a firmer dollar.	
    U.S. crude oil futures climbed more than 1 percent versus
Tuesday's drop of more than 2 percent. Soybean and silver prices
gained about 1 percent each, making up for some of their sharp
losses this week.  	
    Orange juice remained in the red, tumbling 4 percent for a
second straight day on good crop weather in Florida, the main
U.S. citrus state. Aluminum, nickel and sugar also fell,
each by more than 1 percent.  	
    Despite those losses, the 19-commodity Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index returned to positive
territory, helped by the gains in U.S. crude, its biggest
component. The CRB posted its biggest loss in two weeks in the
previous session.	
    	
    Wednesday's rebound defied the dollar's two-week high
against the euro which made commodities priced in the
greenback costlier for users of the single currency. Investors
backed away from the euro after it failed to build on gains made
in European trading due to apparent progress in the Greek
bailout. 	
    U.S. crude oil's benchmark front-month contract on
the New York Mercantile Exchange settled up $1.20 at $107.27 a
barrel. It fell $2.48 on Tuesday.	
    London's Brent crude traded nearly flat at around
$124 a barrel. 	
    Oil prices rose after the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said that crude stockpiles in the country fell by
1.16 million barrels last week.	
    "Prices are also moving up because yesterday's sell-off
appears to have been overdone," said Phil Flynn, crude oil
analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.	
    The prospect of supply cuts from Iran and the conflict
between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear ambitions also
put a floor under prices, analysts said.  	
    Copper prices rose on the back of the weaker dollar and on
Chinese data showing inflows of refined copper rising 12 percent
month-on-month in February. China is the world's largest
consumer of copper. 	
    Copper's benchmark three-month contract in London 
closed up $25 at $8,455 a tonne.	
    	
 Prices at 2:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   107.13     1.05   1.0%    8.4%
 Brent crude                124.15     0.08   0.1%   15.6%
 Natural gas                 2.360    0.025   1.1%  -21.0%
 
 US gold                   1650.30     3.30   0.2%    5.3%
 Gold                      1651.20     1.17   0.1%    5.6%
 US Copper                  384.55     1.50   0.4%   11.9%
                             
 Dollar                     79.680    0.087   0.1%   -0.6%
 CRB                       315.980    0.450   0.1%    3.5%
 
 US corn                    642.00    -5.50  -0.9%   -0.7%
 US soybeans               1355.00    10.00   0.7%   13.1%
 US wheat                   636.25    -6.25  -1.0%   -2.5%
 
 US Coffee                  184.70     1.10   0.6%  -19.1%
 US Cocoa                  2359.00   -13.00  -0.5%   11.9%
 US Sugar                    25.33    -0.28  -1.1%    9.0%
 
 US silver                  32.227    0.393   1.2%   15.4%
 US platinum               1640.40   -13.90  -0.8%   16.8%
 US palladium               688.65    -8.40  -1.2%    5.0%
 	
    	
	
 (Editing by Jim Marshall)

