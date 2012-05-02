FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Weak data hits markets; natgas down most
#Basic Materials
May 2, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Weak data hits markets; natgas down most

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates with closing prices; adds quote on impact of Centaurus
closure)	
    * Broad losses follow disappointing European, U.S. data
    * Grain markets tumble, metals and oil down too
    * Natgas leads losses after Reuters report on Centaurus fund
    * Cocoa bucks trend to become CRB's only gainer

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Commodities tumbled across the
board on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. and European economic
data weighed on oil and many other markets, while ideal crop
conditions led to double-digit losses in grains.	
    The biggest loser was natural gas, a domestic U.S. market
smaller than oil and many other commodities. It sank 5 percent
after Reuters reported that legendary gas trader and hedge fund
manager John Arnold was closing his flagship Centaurus fund.
  	
    "The market is viewing the fact that Centaurus is a big
player and they are going to have to liquidate," Dominick
Chirichella, analyst at the Energy Management Institute, said,
adding that the sell-off may have been an "overreaction".	
    U.S. wheat futures slid 4 percent as good crop prospects,
including record yield potential in top wheat state Kansas,
pointed to a huge harvest that would add to near-record-high
global wheat supplies.  	
    Corn futures fell nearly 3 percent, pressured by strong crop
prospects amid early seeding and rain across portions of the
U.S. Midwest. Soybean futures lost more than 1 percent,
following wheat and corn.      	
    Metal markets dropped broadly too, with copper futures in
London and New York ending more than 1 percent lower and
U.S. gold losing half a percent, weighed down by a
stronger dollar. 	
    The U.S. currency rallied against the euro on renewed
worries about economic troubles in Europe ahead of key elections
in France and Greece. 	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
shed 1.3 percent by the close. All markets tracked by the CRB
declined, except for cocoa, which rose about 1 percent in an
extension of Tuesday's speculative gains.	
         	
    	
         	
    "It does feel a bit like we are in a negative death spiral,"
Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity strategist at SEB in Oslo,
said. "Austerity measures over an extended period are showing up
in disappointing economic activity."	
    Italy's manufacturing sector shrank more than expected, with
new orders tumbling at their fastest rate in three years, data
showed. Germany, Spain and France also reported significant
declines in factory activity. 	
    In the United States, data showed the economy created fewer
private-sector jobs than expected last month and new orders for
factory goods at three-year lows in March. A separate report on
Tuesday indicated the manufacturing sector grew at a
faster-than-expected pace in April. 
 	
    U.S. crude oil futures were down about 1 percent,
closing just above $105 a barrel, after the latest economic data
and a sixth straight week of builds in crude inventories weighed
on the market. 	
 Prices at 5:08 p.m. EST (2108 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   105.38    -0.78  -0.7%    6.6%
 Brent crude                118.35    -1.31  -1.1%   10.2%
 Natural gas                 2.253   -0.118  -5.0%  -24.6%
 
 US gold                   1654.00    -8.40  -0.5%    5.6%
 Gold                      1653.00    -8.53  -0.5%    5.7%
 US Copper                  378.70    -5.65  -1.5%   10.2%
                              
 Dollar                     79.139    0.275   0.4%   -1.3%
 CRB                       304.080   -3.870  -1.3%   -0.4%
 
 US corn                    642.25   -17.50  -2.7%   -0.7%
 US soybeans               1480.00   -17.75  -1.2%   23.5%
 US wheat                   607.00   -26.75  -4.2%   -7.0%
 
 US Coffee                  181.30    -1.55  -0.8%  -20.6%
 US Cocoa                  2342.00    23.00   1.0%   11.0%
 US Sugar                    20.55    -0.40  -1.9%  -11.5%
 
 US silver                  30.592   -0.285  -0.9%    9.6%
 US platinum               1564.40    -7.90  -0.5%   11.4%
 US palladium               669.45   -11.60  -1.7%    2.0%
 	
	
 (Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)

