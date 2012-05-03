FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Markets down broadly; oil, cocoa take heavy hit
#Basic Materials
May 3, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Markets down broadly; oil, cocoa take heavy hit

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Slow U.S. service sector data sends markets down
    * U.S. crude oil down most in more than 4 months
    * Coffee leads losses on CRB as Brazil harvest starts

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Commodities fell broadly for a
second day on Thursday, with U.S. crude oil posting its biggest
one-day loss in more than four months, after weak U.S. economic
data sparked concern about the outlook for demand.	
    The dollar's continued strength also deterred demand
for gold, copper and most other commodities as
buyers using other currencies had to pay more for
dollar-denominated raw materials. 	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
fell nearly 1 percent, extending Wednesday's 1.3 percent drop.
Only five of the 19 commodities on the index closed up, with
natural gas rising 4 percent to lead gains.	
    The broad sell-off came after closely watched data from the
Institute for Supply Management showed employment in the vast
U.S. service sector declined in April to its lowest level since
December. 	
    More than half of U.S. retailers missed monthly same-store
sales expectations for April. 	
    The data offset a positive report showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than
expected last week. The government's more-closely watched
monthly jobs report for April, due on Friday, was also expected
to be positive.	
    "Crude prices hit the top of their trading range recently
and so people are selling and are also being cautious ahead of
the U.S. jobs data on Friday," said Bill O'Grady, chief market
strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis,
Missouri.	
    U.S. crude's benchmark front-month contract settled
down $2.68, or 2.6 percent, at $102.54 per barrel. It was the
biggest one-day percentage loss for the market since Dec. 14.	
    Brent crude in London ended down $2.12, or 1.8
percent, at $116.08.	
    Some traders blamed at least part of the declines to rising
stockpiles of U.S. demand, that indicated weakening demand for
crude oil.	
    A report by industry data provider Genscape that crude
inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for
U.S.-traded futures rose by 1 million barrels in the period from
April 27 to May 1, posting a fresh record of 49.2 million
barrels.  	
   Just on Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
said that for the week ended April 27, crude stored at the hub
rose by 1.21 million barrels to hit a record 42.96 million
barrels. 	
    Coffee prices fell 3.8 percent, leading losses on the CRB
index, as funds sold ahead of the start of the harvest in top
grower and exporter Brazil.	
    Benchmark arabica coffee traded in New York closed
down 6.95 cents at $1.758 per lb. 	
    Natural gas prices ended higher for the fourth time in five
sessions, backed by a weekly government report showing
inventories climbed less than expected last week.	
    The front-month gas contract in New York ended up 8.7
cents, or 3.9 percent, at $2.34 per million British thermal
units. 	
    	
 Prices at 3:43 p.m. EDT (1943 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   102.54    -2.68  -2.6%    3.8%
 Brent crude                116.07    -2.13  -1.8%    8.1%
 Natural gas                 2.340    0.087   3.9%  -21.7%
 
 US gold                   1634.80   -19.20  -1.2%    4.3%
 Gold                      1636.50   -16.13  -1.0%    4.6%
 US Copper                  373.60    -5.10  -1.3%    8.7%
                               
 Dollar                     79.215    0.083   0.1%   -1.2%
 CRB                       301.460   -2.620  -0.9%   -1.3%
 
 US corn                    650.75     8.50   1.3%    0.7%
 US soybeans               1468.75   -11.25  -0.8%   22.5%
 US wheat                   608.25     1.25   0.2%   -6.8%
 
 US Coffee                  174.30    -7.00  -3.9%  -23.6%
 US Cocoa                  2307.00   -35.00  -1.5%    9.4%
 US Sugar                    20.65     0.10   0.5%  -11.1%
 
 US silver                  29.959   -0.633  -2.1%    7.3%
 US platinum               1533.10   -31.30  -2.0%    9.1%
 US palladium               661.35    -8.10  -1.2%    0.8%
 	
 (Editing by Dale Hudson, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)

